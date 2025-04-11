Tariff Fears, Trump Budget Plan Passes House, Deportation Ruling

Wall Street's relief rally didn't last long as investors took stock of the latest developments in President Trump's trade war. House Republicans approved a budget narrowly after some pushback from conservatives, and the US Supreme Court says the Trump administration must "facilitate" the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Today's episode of Up First was by Rafael Nam, Kelsey Snell, Julia Redpath, Jan Johnson and Janaya Williams.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange. Our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor.

Copyright 2025 NPR