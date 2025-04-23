© 2025 WRVO Public Media
There can only be one pope in the delightfully preposterous 'Conclave'

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisWailin WongAndrew LapinLiz MetzgerJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.
Focus Features
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.

Pope Francis' death not only led to an outpouring of remembrances. It also unleashed a new wave of memes from the Oscar-nominated movie Conclave. It tells a very fun and very fictional story of the secretive process by which a pope is replaced. It's a twisty political thriller, it's a tense jury drama, and it's got some strong commentary on the state of the Catholic Church. Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, and it's available to rent or stream at home.

Copyright 2025 NPR

