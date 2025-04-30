© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how the Trump administration has changed health policy in its first 100 days

By Emily Kwong,
Hannah ChinnSelena Simmons-DuffinGabrielle EmanuelRebecca Ramirez
Published April 30, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT
People hold handmade signs at a Stand up for Science rally protesting the Trump administration's science policies and federal job cuts on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP News
People hold handmade signs at a Stand up for Science rally protesting the Trump administration's science policies and federal job cuts on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Chicago.

In its first 100 days, the Trump administration — and specifically, the Department of Government Efficiency — shuttered agencies and slashed budgets pertaining to foreign aid, scientific research, food safety, and more.

How will this impact people's health and well-being both in the U.S., and around the world?

To answer that question, we're calling in our colleagues: global health correspondent Gabrielle Emmanuel and health policy reporter Selena Simmons-Duffin. They break down what cuts to science and health departments have been made, why they matter and what those changes might mean for the future.

Want to hear more about how policy changes affect scientific research and discovery? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez