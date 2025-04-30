Here's how the Trump administration has changed health policy in its first 100 days

In its first 100 days, the Trump administration — and specifically, the Department of Government Efficiency — shuttered agencies and slashed budgets pertaining to foreign aid, scientific research, food safety, and more.

How will this impact people's health and well-being both in the U.S., and around the world?

To answer that question, we're calling in our colleagues: global health correspondent Gabrielle Emmanuel and health policy reporter Selena Simmons-Duffin. They break down what cuts to science and health departments have been made, why they matter and what those changes might mean for the future.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer.

