Looking for clues from Pope Leo XIV's sermons

Published May 12, 2025 at 9:19 AM EDT
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI
/
Getty Images
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.

The election of the first American pope is a remarkable moment in the two thousand year history of the Catholic Church.

But in choosing his name, it's clear Leo is looking forward. NPR's Scott Detrow and Jason DeRose look at what his selection means for Catholics and non-Catholics alike, in both the U.S. and around the world.

