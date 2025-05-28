One researcher shares her experience studying and living with bipolar disorder

Around 40 million people around the world have bipolar disorder, which involves cyclical swings between moods: from depression to mania.

Kay Redfield Jamison is one of those people. She's also a professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and has written extensively about the topic, from medical textbooks to personal memoirs. In fact, Jamison penned one of the first memoirs ever written by a medical doctor living with bipolar, An Unquiet Mind.

Today on Short Wave, she joins us to talk about the diagnosis process, treating and managing bipolar disorder.

Mental Health Resources

Additional Reading

Got a question about mental health? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR