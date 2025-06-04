Accordions: From Eastern Europe to Latin America, with love!

You can trace the history of Latin America and the Caribbean by listening to the music. There are a variety of drums and percussion instruments from the well-documented influence of Africa by way of the slave trade, to the way the guitar brought by the Spanish colonizers inspired numerous stringed instruments like the cuatro from Venezuela and Puerto Rico and the Cuban tres.

The influence of Eastern Europe immigration can also be heard in the way the accordion was adapted and adopted in countries like Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and beyond.

This week we take a deep dive into those traditions with our guide, Eduardo Díaz, former director of Latino cultural information for the Smithsonian Institution. It's a fun ride and you might even learn a few things. I did!

Featured artists and songs:

Narciso Martínez, "Nix"

Carlos Vives, "Hijo de Vallenato"

Los Corraleros de Majagual, "La Pollera Colorada"

Luis Gonzaga, "Asa Branca"

Grupo Alma Serrana, "Puerto Tirol"

Francisco Ulloa, "El Farolito"

Tatico Henriquez, "La Invasión de Deiziseis"

Credits

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR