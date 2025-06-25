© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Iran Intelligence, NATO Summit, Trump Judicial Nod

Published June 25, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT

New intelligence suggests U.S. strikes only set Iran's nuclear back by months, contrary to claims by President Trump, the President meets today with NATO members, and the nomination of a current Justice Department official to an appellate judgeship is drawing fresh attention to controversies inside the department.

