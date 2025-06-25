Medical views on self-managed abortion shifting since overturn of Roe

Three years ago, the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.



As the legal landscape shifted, the medical landscape of reproductive care was faced with a serious question. Where would people turn for abortions?

Abby Wendle, from NPR's Embedded podcast team, has been reporting on self managed abortions – and how the medical community's views on it have changed in recent years.

The podcast has just released a new series about the history of self-managed abortion called The Network. It was produced with Futuro Media.

