Congress delivers Trump a win with tax and spending bill

Congress narrowly passed President Trump's massive tax and spending bill this week. We discuss what the GOP victory could mean for the 2026 midterm elections. And, we look at the message the president was trying to send with his visit to a new migrant detention center in the Everglades.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR