Congress delivers Trump a win with tax and spending bill

By Deepa Shivaram,
Tamara KeithDomenico Montanaro
Published July 3, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT

Congress narrowly passed President Trump's massive tax and spending bill this week. We discuss what the GOP victory could mean for the 2026 midterm elections. And, we look at the message the president was trying to send with his visit to a new migrant detention center in the Everglades.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
