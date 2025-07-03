Does America Need a Hero?

Captain America: an all-American superhero. Clad in red, white, and blue, he carries only a shield. And he fights only when he must. When it's right.

But what happens when what's right isn't so clear? And how does a comic book hero designed to represent America's values survive in a changing world?

Guests:

Danny Fingeroth, author of A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee and Jack Ruby: The Many Faces of Oswald's Assassin

Michael Goodrum, author of Superheroes and American Self Image: From War to Watergate

Rick Verbanas, co-host of the Captain America Comic Book Fans podcast

Steve Englehart, comic book writer and novelist



