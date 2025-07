The so-called 'big, beautiful bill' has squeaked by in the Senate and now moves back to the House.

The massive piece of legislation is the centerpiece of Trump's agenda, filled with tax breaks and spending cuts that would touch just about every American.

So, what's on the table now in this GOP mega bill? And how might it affect us if it passes?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR