Need a better way to check the weather this summer? Try the dew point

Going on a run or planning a Fourth of July extravaganza and curious about how muggy it's going to be out? If so, we have just the ticket for you in this encore episode. Former Short Wave co-host Maddie Sofia chats with former producer Thomas Lu about relative humidity and why some meteorologists are telling us to pay more attention to dew point temperature, not relative humidity.

Plus — how moisture in the air and temperature influence the way our body "feels" when we're outside.

Click here for the National Weather Service Heat Index chart referenced in the episode.

