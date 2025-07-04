New Music Friday: The best albums out July 4

Kesha. Kae Tempest. Nilüfer Yanya. It's an abbreviated Independence Day edition of New Music Friday. Stephen Thompson gives you a quick rundown of the new albums that caught his ear.

Featured albums:

Kesha, .

Kae Tempest, Self Titled

Nilüfer Yanya, Dancing Shoes EP

Other notable albums out July 4

Country/Folk/Americana

Jesse Welles, Pilgrim

Tucker Zimmerman, Music By River Words By Ear

Rock/Alt/Indie

Double Virgo, Shakedown

The Reds, Pinks and Purples, The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed

Dropkick Murphys, For The People

Charlie Forrest, Moon Is Bright EP

EP ZZ Top, From The Top (1979-1990) (box set)

(box set) The Sisters of Mercy, First And Last And Always (40th Anniversary Reissue)

Jonathan Richman, Only Frozen Sky Anyway

Ben Folds, Live with the National Symphony Orchestra

Pop

Cerrone and Christine and the Queens, Catching Feelings EP

Global

BNXN, Captain

Blanco Teta, La Debacle De Las Divas

KAPO, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Natanael Cano, Porque La Demora

Electronic/Out There

Rival Consoles, Landscape from Memory

Paul Banks (Interpol), Sister Midnight (OST)

(OST) Mayurashka, LSI Dreaming EP

EP Cosmin TRG, Aquator EP

EP Ronnie Makebelieve, Summer Triangle EP

EP SJUSH, Temper Shift EP

EP Niño Árbol, Psiconomimesis

Rap/Hip-Hop/R&B

JID, GDLU Preluxe

Smoke DZA, On My Way To Berlin

Ramirez, The Playas Manual II

NoMBe, DIÁSPORA

This episode was hosted by Stephen Thompson, produced by Noah Caldwell and edited by Otis Hart.

