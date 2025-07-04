New Music Friday: The best albums out July 4
Kesha. Kae Tempest. Nilüfer Yanya. It's an abbreviated Independence Day edition of New Music Friday. Stephen Thompson gives you a quick rundown of the new albums that caught his ear.
Featured albums:
- Kesha, .
- Kae Tempest, Self Titled
- Nilüfer Yanya, Dancing Shoes EP
Other notable albums out July 4
Country/Folk/Americana
- Jesse Welles, Pilgrim
- Tucker Zimmerman, Music By River Words By Ear
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Double Virgo, Shakedown
- The Reds, Pinks and Purples, The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed
- Dropkick Murphys, For The People
- Charlie Forrest, Moon Is Bright EP
- ZZ Top, From The Top (1979-1990) (box set)
- The Sisters of Mercy, First And Last And Always (40th Anniversary Reissue)
- Jonathan Richman, Only Frozen Sky Anyway
- Ben Folds, Live with the National Symphony Orchestra
Pop
- Cerrone and Christine and the Queens, Catching Feelings EP
Global
- BNXN, Captain
- Blanco Teta, La Debacle De Las Divas
- KAPO, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
- Natanael Cano, Porque La Demora
Electronic/Out There
- Rival Consoles, Landscape from Memory
- Paul Banks (Interpol), Sister Midnight (OST)
- Mayurashka, LSI Dreaming EP
- Cosmin TRG, Aquator EP
- Ronnie Makebelieve, Summer Triangle EP
- SJUSH, Temper Shift EP
- Niño Árbol, Psiconomimesis
Rap/Hip-Hop/R&B
- JID, GDLU Preluxe
- Smoke DZA, On My Way To Berlin
- Ramirez, The Playas Manual II
- NoMBe, DIÁSPORA
