The state of fashion

Published July 4, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
Rachel Katwan and Pomegranate Arts

Whether you love or hate fashion, we all have to get dressed in the morning. And the industry affects us in complex ways. This hour, the outrageous, environmental and seedy sides of fashion.

Guests include designer Machine Dazzle, supply chain expert Aparna Mehta, journalist Amanda Mull and supermodel Cameron Russell.

Original broadcast date: September 6, 2024

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone, Rachel Faulkner White, Harsha Nahata, and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, Rachel Faulkner White and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes James Delahoussaye and Matthew Cloutier. Our audio engineers are Gilly Moon and Robert Rodriguez.

