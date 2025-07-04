The Trump domestic policy megabill is set to become law

President Trump put essentially his entire domestic agenda in one bill.

It would significantly cut clean energy incentives, Medicaid and food assistance programs — and double down on tax cuts, immigration enforcement and national defense.

Despite opposition from Democrats, and divides within the Republican Party, it passed through Congress.

How did that happen? And what does it mean for American taxpayers? NPR correspondents explain.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR