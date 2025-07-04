© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Trump domestic policy megabill is set to become law

Published July 4, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) holds up the final vote tally while celebrating the passage of President Trump's comprehensive tax and policy bill. The tally reads 218-214 in favor of the legislation.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) holds up the final vote tally while celebrating the passage of President Trump's comprehensive tax and policy bill. The tally reads 218-214 in favor of the legislation.

President Trump put essentially his entire domestic agenda in one bill.

It would significantly cut clean energy incentives, Medicaid and food assistance programs — and double down on tax cuts, immigration enforcement and national defense.

Despite opposition from Democrats, and divides within the Republican Party, it passed through Congress.

How did that happen? And what does it mean for American taxpayers? NPR correspondents explain.

