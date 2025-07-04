© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Think the Medicaid cuts don't affect you? Think again.

By Brittany Luse,
Corey Antonio RoseNeena Pathak
Published July 4, 2025 at 9:04 AM EDT
Is Medicaid healthcare or welfare?
Republicans have passed President Trump's One Big, Beautiful bill, but is it built on bad faith stereotypes?

The legislation guts funding for Medicaid, and for a long time Republicans have been attacking the program as sort of welfare for moochers. How true is that?

Brittany is joined by Joan Alker, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, and Jamila Michener, professor and author of Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics to understand how stereotypes about who deserves health insurance affect us all.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Corey Antonio Rose
Neena Pathak