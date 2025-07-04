Think the Medicaid cuts don't affect you? Think again.
Republicans have passed President Trump's One Big, Beautiful bill, but is it built on bad faith stereotypes?
The legislation guts funding for Medicaid, and for a long time Republicans have been attacking the program as sort of welfare for moochers. How true is that?
Brittany is joined by Joan Alker, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, and Jamila Michener, professor and author of Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics to understand how stereotypes about who deserves health insurance affect us all.
