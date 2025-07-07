Texas Flooding Update, Trump And Netanyahu Meeting, Tariff Plans

In central Texas, crews are continuing the search for victims of last week's flash flooding, and local officials have been fielding questions about why residents were not warned to evacuate. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Trump to advance a cease-fire deal for Gaza and see Hamas release some hostages, and the President says his administration is on the verge of many new deals with countries regarding tariff rates.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Russell Lewis, Miguel Macias, Dana Farrington, Janaya Williams and Lisa Thomson. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Claire Murashima and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR