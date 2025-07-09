Bad Bunny gets political, Brazilian grooves from Brooklyn, Reparto Cubano and more

The jazz magazine Downbeat created a feature for their last page called the Blindfold test, in which a writer would play selected tracks for a guest musician who had to try to identify the artist from just listening or at least analize the piece.

That's what Anamaria Sayre and I did this week. Or at least we tried.

Though she broke the rules of the game, we still had a good time and a nice chat about music from all over Latin America.

Artists and songs featured in this episode:



• Cheo, "Amor A Primera Vista"

• babas tutsipop, "antonio banderas" and "cursi"

• Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo, "Sirens" and "Tiralo"

• Ryuichi Sakamoto "DOLPHINS"

• Frank Zappa "While You Were Art II"

• Pink Pablo, "ALL I DREAM," "OJOS AZUL" and "HORSES IN HEAVEN"

• Wampi, "La Última" ft. Leoni Torres

• Wampi, "La Diferencia" ft. Orlenis 22K, Ernesto Loso

• Silvana Estrada, "Lila Alelí"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.

Copyright 2025 NPR