© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bad Bunny gets political, Brazilian grooves from Brooklyn, Reparto Cubano and more

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published July 9, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT

The jazz magazine Downbeat created a feature for their last page called the Blindfold test, in which a writer would play selected tracks for a guest musician who had to try to identify the artist from just listening or at least analize the piece.

That's what Anamaria Sayre and I did this week. Or at least we tried.

Though she broke the rules of the game, we still had a good time and a nice chat about music from all over Latin America.

Artists and songs featured in this episode:


• Cheo, "Amor A Primera Vista"
• babas tutsipop, "antonio banderas" and "cursi"
• Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo, "Sirens" and "Tiralo"
• Ryuichi Sakamoto "DOLPHINS"
• Frank Zappa "While You Were Art II"
• Pink Pablo, "ALL I DREAM," "OJOS AZUL" and "HORSES IN HEAVEN"
• Wampi, "La Última" ft. Leoni Torres
• Wampi, "La Diferencia" ft. Orlenis 22K, Ernesto Loso
• Silvana Estrada, "Lila Alelí"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Cuban vocalist Wampi is featured on the show this week.
Alessandrosix / Musician
/
Musician
Cuban vocalist Wampi is featured on the show this week.
Tags
NPR Podcasts
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.