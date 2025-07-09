© 2025 WRVO Public Media
David Litt's new memoir is about finding common ground through surfing

Published July 9, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT
Gallery Books

Former Obama speechwriter David Litt and his brother-in-law, Matt, couldn't be more different. But during the pandemic, Matt taught Litt how to surf. The time they spent together out on the water created what Litt refers to as "neutral ground" – a space that isn't coded as liberal or conservative. In today's episode, Litt speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about his new memoir, It's Only Drowning. They discuss the way surfing changed Litt's approach to fear, political discussions, and his perceptions of Matt.

Copyright 2025 NPR

