Gen Z is afraid of sex. And for good reason.

Is Sabrina Carperter too sexy? She got a lot of backlash for the cover of her new album, Man's Best Friend. And a lot of this criticism is coming from one particular demographic: Gen Z. So, is Gen Z too shy for sex? Or is something else going on?

Gen Z is having less sex than previous generations. But why? Well, let's be real. There are a lot of very legitimate reasons why young people are afraid of sex right now, many having to do with recent massive political and cultural changes.

Brittany gets into why Gen Z-ers are having less sex with Tobias Hess, contributing writer at Paper magazine and writer of the Gen Zero Substack, and Carter Sherman, reproductive health and justice reporter at The Guardian and author of The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation's Fight Over Its Future.

Copyright 2025 NPR