New Music Friday: The best albums out July 11

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson is back with Celia Gregory of Nashville public radio station WXPN to talk through this week's best new music.

Intro:

• Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' (Read our guide to the box set on npr.org)

• Lorde, 'Virgin' (Read our review on npr.org)

The Starting 5:

• Wet Leg, 'moisturizer'

• The Swell Season, 'Forward'

• Clipse, 'Let God Sort Em Out'

• Allo Darlin', 'Bright Nights'

• Burna Boy, 'No Sign of Weakness'

The Lightning Round:

• Ólafur & Talos, 'A Dawning'

• Martha, 'Standing Where It All Began - Singles and B-Sides 2012-2025'

• Open Mike Eagle, 'Neighborhood Gods Unlimited'

• Petey USA, 'The Yips'

• Tony Njoku, 'All Our Knives Are Always Sharp'

Check out our Long List of new albums out June 27 and sample more than 50 of them via our New Music Friday playlist on npr.org.

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Celia Gregory, WXPN

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

