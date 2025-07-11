© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Superman' takes off and nails the landing

By Linda Holmes,
Glen WeldonChris KlimekCarly RubinHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet in Superman.
Jessica Miglio
/
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet in Superman.

After much anticipation, there is a pretty great new Superman movie. And he's bringing exactly what we look to him for: hope. Writer and director James Gunn and new Man of Steel, David Corenswet, team up for a new tale of the eternal struggle between evil billionaire megalomaniac Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and some people in colorful costumes who combine all their powers to stop him. And this time, there's a dog.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast.
Chris Klimek
Carly Rubin
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
