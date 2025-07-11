The Megabill And The Green Economy

President Trump's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" which was passed last week will have major implications for most Americans.

How much will this cost you? Well, there's the effect this will have on climate change – and the rising costs of electricity Some estimates suggest electricity bills in states like Texas could be $777 more a year by 2035.

The Senate version of the legislation repeals the clean energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act for all solar and wind projects that don't start construction within a year after the bill's passage or that aren't completely operational by 2028. But these projects can often take longer than that. And they're a fast-growing segment of the country's energy grid.

According to the federal Energy Information Administration roughly 93% of the electricity capacity added to the grid this year will come from a combination of wind, solar, and battery storage.

The White House also announced an executive order on Monday that would end subsidies for wind and solar projects.

What does the future of clean energy in the U-S look like under Trump? And what does this mean for our climate goals—and our pocketbooks?

