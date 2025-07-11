Trump Visits Kerr County, Trump And Putin, DOGE And Farmers' Data

President Trump is visiting Kerr County, Texas to meet with first responders and families affected by the flash floods. The cozy relationship between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may be turning sour, and an NPR investigation reveals that DOGE recently got high-level access to a database that controls loans and payments to American farmers.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Russell Lewis, Andrew Sussman, Janaya Williams and Adriana Gallardo. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. Our technical director is Zac Coleman. And our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor.

Copyright 2025 NPR