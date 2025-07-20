© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida: the frontline of Trump's immigration crackdown

Published July 20, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. Trump was visiting the opening of a 5,000-bed migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
/
AFP via Getty Images
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. Trump was visiting the opening of a 5,000-bed migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

NPR correspondent Jasmine Garsd has taken several reporting trips to Florida recently, a state seeing some of the most aggressive immigration enforcement since President Trump took office again in January. She's spoken with children separated from their parents and reported on a new massive detention center in the state.

For our weekly Reporter's Notebook series Garsd talks about how Florida is key to understanding what the future of immigration enforcement may look like.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now