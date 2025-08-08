© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Freakier Friday' is a zany parent (and grandparent) trap

By Aisha Harris,
Mia VenkatCandice LimPriya KrishnaLiz MetzgerJanae MorrisMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published August 8, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT
Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday.
Glen Wilson
/
Disney
Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis first switched bodies over 20 years ago in the beloved Disney body swap movie, Freaky Friday. They return in the long-awaited sequel, Freakier Friday, which offers twice as many body swaps, fights galore, and a whole lot of jokes about being old and kids these days.

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Mia Venkat
Candice Lim
Candice Lim is a production assistant at Pop Culture Happy Hour. Prior to joining NPR in 2019, she interned at several publications, including The Hollywood Reporter, WBUR and the Orange County Register. She graduated from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and is proudly from Fullerton, California.
Priya Krishna
Liz Metzger
Janae Morris
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
