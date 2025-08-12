© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The tech behind genetically modified babies is getting a reboot

By Regina G. Barber,
Rob SteinRebecca RamirezRachel Carlson
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:06 AM EDT
jm1366
/
Getty Images
The controversial world of gene-edited babies, and some companies' recent quests to push the technology forward.

A Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, made a shocking announcement to the world in 2018: He had secretly engineered the birth of the first gene-edited babies. The birth of the twins was seen as reckless and unethical by the scientific community. That's because, among other things, the CRISPR gene-editing technique Jiankui used was so new. NPR science correspondent Rob Stein has been following the controversial world of gene-editing and human reproduction, including some companies' recent quests to push gene-editing technology forward.

Read more of Rob Stein's reporting on the topic here.

Interested in more science news? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org. 

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Rob Stein checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Regina G. Barber
Rob Stein
Rebecca Ramirez
Rachel Carlson
