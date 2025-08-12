The tech behind genetically modified babies is getting a reboot

A Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, made a shocking announcement to the world in 2018: He had secretly engineered the birth of the first gene-edited babies. The birth of the twins was seen as reckless and unethical by the scientific community. That's because, among other things, the CRISPR gene-editing technique Jiankui used was so new. NPR science correspondent Rob Stein has been following the controversial world of gene-editing and human reproduction, including some companies' recent quests to push gene-editing technology forward.

Read more of Rob Stein's reporting on the topic here.

Interested in more science news? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Rob Stein checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR