This year’s New York State Fair butter sculpture is a nod to ‘The Wizard of Oz’

It’s a tradition that’s nearly 60 years old — the unveiling of the butter sculpture at the New York State Fair.

As a black curtain fell from the windows of a refrigerated display case on Tuesday, the public got its first glimpse of the creation, sculpted from 800 pounds of butter. It depicts a cow in a hot air ballon that is emblazoned with the phrase “Dairy Defies Gravity,” along with other buttery figures.

Photo provided A close-up of details from this year's New York State Fair butter sculpture

“It's a great way to honor our dairy farmers who feed our families, bring that wholesome, good food to our communities every single day,” said Richard Ball, commissioner of the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets. “Dairy continues to be the big backbone of New York state agriculture.’’

This year's theme is “Dairy for Good: Nourish. Grow. Thrive.” It was inspired by the 125th anniversary of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” whose author, L. Frank Baum, was born and raised in Chittenango, Madison County.

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton carved the sculpture, something they’ve done every year since 2003.

After its run at the fair, the butter sculpture will be taken to Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County, where it will be recycled in an anaerobic digester and used for renewable energy.

The fair starts Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

Deputy Editor Jeremy Moule contributed to this report.