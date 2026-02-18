Police say Boonville church explosion was caused by a damaged propane line

State Police say a damaged propane line was the cause of an explosion at an Oneida County church Tuesday, that sent four firefighters and the church's pastor to area hospitals.

According to police, heavy snow on the church's roof caused it to sag, which led to an outdoor propane line being damaged. The gas then filled the church. When someone went into the church Tuesday morning, they smelled gas and called 911.

When first responders arrived at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in the Town of Boonville, one firefighter was attempted to ventilate the building, while three other firefighters and the church's pastor, 43-year-old Brandon Pitts, were in the church's basement. Police say they were looking for the electrical panel to turn off the power to the building. That's when the furnace ignited, causing the explosion.

Police say Pitts, along with Boonville Fire Chief David Pritchard, Jr., are listed in fair condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Two other firefighters, Nicholas Amicucci and Richard Czajka, are listed in critical condition. The fourth firefighter, Allan Austin, was taken to Wyn Hospital in Utica.

State Police say the investigation into the explosion is ongoing, but they don't believe there was any criminal wrongdoing. The church was damaged beyond repair.