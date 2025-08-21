Hochul highlights improvements during visit to NYS Fair

Gov. Kathy Hochul opened the New York State Fair in Syracuse Wednesday. During a three hour tour of the fair on a rainy day, some of her stops highlighted enhancements to some agriculture facilities, and another ended a 20-year drought.

Hochul said the fair requires a sustained investment from the state at this point in its history.

“To make sure that our attractions are top notch, that our facilities are first rate, and that sends a message that this is a place of significance and importance and I think it just lends itself to an element of this is a place that matters,” Hochul said.

And with its agricultural roots in mind, the state is providing $35 million in capital projects at the fair. One is enhancement of the popular Milk Bar, that offers 25-cent cups of milk to fairgoers. The improvements will include adding strawberry milk to offerings.

Fair Director Julie LaFave said a new look and location was badly needed.

Darren McGee / Office of the Governor Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials cut the ribbon on new horse stables at the New York State Fair

“It's aging. We had to make some emergency welds this year to make it operational,” said LaFave. “We're also going to upgrade to an outside storage, refrigerated storage so we don't have to have the type of daily deliveries we have right now of totes. Even from a delivery aspect and storage aspect, it's going to be a major upgrade.”

Hochul also cut the ribbon on the fair’s horse stables, which were also in need of updating. Brieanna Hughes, NYS equine specialist, said the old out-of-date stables were dangerous to animals and horse handlers.

“There's plenty of airflow which is very important for horses to have good airflow for respiration,” said Hughes. “And there's portable stalls so the building is used for other things, which kind of makes it more efficient.”

Finally, Hochul did something no governor has done for decades, visiting the fair’s Indian Village. Oneida Nation Representative Ray Halbritter says it’s the oldest of its kind in the country.

“She's continuing on the legacy of honoring our people by her presence, honoring and respecting the sovereignty and the culture of Native people, the Haudenosaunee people,” Halbritter said.

The State Fair runs through Labor Day.