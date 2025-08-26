© 2025 WRVO Public Media
‘Hearing’ heat data … with science

By Drew Hawkins,
Hannah ChinnEmily KwongRebecca Ramirez
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
The New Orleans musicians in Bettis + 3rd Degree, a local brass band, have been playing in the city for years. Now, extreme heat is threatening the music and culture they love.
Orlando Flores Jr.
/
Gulf States Newsroom
The New Orleans musicians in Bettis + 3rd Degree, a local brass band, have been playing in the city for years. Now, extreme heat is threatening the music and culture they love.

Feel like summers are hotter than they used to be? It's not just your imagination. Climate researchers say that average annual temperatures around the country have been trending upwards for the past 50 years — and are still on the rise.

But it can be hard to represent those numbers in a way that makes sense to everyday people. Data, graphs and line charts can only go so far. So Gulf States Newsroom reporter and New Orleans resident Drew Hawkins wondered: What if he could help people hear those changes for themselves? Turn temperatures into tunes?

This episode is part of Nature Quest, a monthly Short Wave segment that answers listener questions about their local environment.

Got a question about changes in your local environment? Send a voice memo to shortwave@npr.org with your name, where you live and your question. We might make it into our next Nature Quest episode!

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Drew Hawkins
Hannah Chinn
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
