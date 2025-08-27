Students react to Syracuse University chancellor leaving

Kent Syverud took over as chancellor of Syracuse University in 2013, and he said serving the university has been the greatest privilege of his career.

Although he will leave next June, he said he’s energized for his final year in the role.

SU sophomore Ella Maniloff said she’s happy he’s not leaving right away.

"I think by finishing out the year, he's not just abruptly dropping us, he's not like 'I got a better offer' or 'I'm done with this,'” she said. “I think that emphasizes the community that Syracuse University has with their students and professors and faculty."

Senior Nahomi Espinal said she’s glad to hear there will be a change in leadership.

“I think the change is well needed,” Espinal said. “I feel like a new perspective, someone that is more interested in the new generation would do good for the school."

Sophomore Harrison McClements said he’s happy with the work Chancellor Syverud has done, and he’d like to see the next chancellor bring some youthful energy to the position.

"Just like any other university or institution, I think it's important for us to be represented by someone who can sort of understand what we need and what's in our best interest."

Ellie Gans, also a sophomore, said she’d like to see someone take over who has strong connection to the university community, possibly an alumnus or alumna.

“I think that whoever’s running the school is someone whose in charge of creating a community, so I think it’s important to have someone who cares about knowing Syracuse and fostering the community that’s already here and helping to make it better,” she said.

The Board of Trustees said it will share information about the search for Syracuse’s next chancellor in the weeks to come and will welcome input from faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of the university.

