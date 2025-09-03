© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What causes stuttering? It might be in your DNA

By Hannah Chinn,
Emily KwongRebecca Ramirez
Published September 3, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
Klaus Vedfelt
/
Getty Images

For a long time, scientists have suspected that stuttering — a common speech condition that affects an estimated 1 in every 100 people — could be heritable. Despite how common it is, it's still a remarkably understudied condition.

Geneticists Piper Below and Dillon Pruett were determined to fix that. With the help of 23andMe data, they recently identified 57 genetic regions linked to stuttering in the human genome. Their findings represent a new breakthrough in how researchers think about speech conditions, genetics and the conditions that are linked to them. They're what some are calling a "quantum leap" in the field.

Interested in more human biology and genetics episodes? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Special thanks to Jon Hamilton. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

