What causes stuttering? It might be in your DNA

For a long time, scientists have suspected that stuttering — a common speech condition that affects an estimated 1 in every 100 people — could be heritable. Despite how common it is, it's still a remarkably understudied condition.

Geneticists Piper Below and Dillon Pruett were determined to fix that. With the help of 23andMe data, they recently identified 57 genetic regions linked to stuttering in the human genome. Their findings represent a new breakthrough in how researchers think about speech conditions, genetics and the conditions that are linked to them. They're what some are calling a "quantum leap" in the field.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Special thanks to Jon Hamilton. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

