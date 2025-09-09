© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why 'Interstellar' has the most accurate black hole in Hollywood history

By Regina G. Barber,
Emily KwongRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT
Matthew McConaughey in the 2014 film, Interstellar.
Warner Bros./Alamy
Matthew McConaughey in the 2014 film, Interstellar.

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was a phenomenon in 2014. Set in the future, Earth has been struck by a global crop blight. Former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is pulled into a NASA mission to transport the human race to a new planet, via wormhole. Back on Earth, Cooper's daughter, Murph (Jessica Chastain), attempts to complete an equation that will allow this mass-transport of humanity from Earth.

Many scientists praised the film, particularly for its depiction of black holes. In this episode co-hosts Regina G. Barber and Emily Kwong talk about Interstellar with Star Trek scientific advisor and astrophysicist Erin Macdonald. They walk through wormholes, black holes and all the ways space-time stretches in the film.

Interested in more on the science behind science fiction? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org – we may feature it in an upcoming episode!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by our showrunner, Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer. 

Copyright 2025 NPR
