Brain implants are here, they help — and they’re a little creepy

It's been over two decades since researchers first demonstrated that a person could move a computer cursor with their thoughts.

That's thanks to brain-computer interfaces (BCIs): surgically implanted devices that link the brain to a computer.

The devices have already been implanted in dozens of people, and can be helpful for people who've lost the ability to move or speak.

And the field is making progress. New generations of BCIs could go as far as to detect a person's inner monologue.

But that progress is raising questions about the future privacy of our brains, and has some scientists asking, "What happens when you want to keep some things to yourself?"

