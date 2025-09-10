© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Brain implants are here, they help — and they’re a little creepy

By Emily Kwong,
Jon HamiltonRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published September 10, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT
Postdoctoral researcher Erin Kunz holds up a microelectrode array that can be placed on the brain's surface as part of a brain-computer interface.
Jim Gensheimer
Postdoctoral researcher Erin Kunz holds up a microelectrode array that can be placed on the brain's surface as part of a brain-computer interface.

It's been over two decades since researchers first demonstrated that a person could move a computer cursor with their thoughts.

That's thanks to brain-computer interfaces (BCIs): surgically implanted devices that link the brain to a computer.

The devices have already been implanted in dozens of people, and can be helpful for people who've lost the ability to move or speak.

And the field is making progress. New generations of BCIs could go as far as to detect a person's inner monologue.

But that progress is raising questions about the future privacy of our brains, and has some scientists asking, "What happens when you want to keep some things to yourself?"

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by our showrunner, Rebecca Ramirez. Jon Hamilton and Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
