© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse job fair connects veterans to local jobs

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:26 AM EDT
Veterans speak to employers at a Recruit Military job fair in Syracuse.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Veterans speak to employers at a Recruit Military job fair in Syracuse.

An effort is underway in central New York to connect veterans to employers.

Army veteran Antonio Andrews drove a Centro bus for 18 years before retiring last year, and now he’s ready for a new challenge.

"I just want to get out of the house now,” Andrews said. “It's time to get out of the house and do something that I've never done before."

So, Andrews visited the Recruit Military job fair at the National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University to see what’s out there.

Event director and Navy veteran Anthony Wagner said it’s a chance for veterans and military spouses to connect with representatives from 22 employers.

"Here you get the opportunity to be the person beyond the paper,” Wagner said. “Shake the hand, have the conversation, be likable right out of the gate, somebody you'd want to see come into the office. Once you break down those kind of barriers, you know at this point, then you can lean more into, 'What's my skills? What can I bring to the table?'"

Employers can scan each candidate’s QR code to view their Recruit Military profiles and make notes about their meeting.

Wagner said employers appreciate the positive attitude, technical acumen, and leadership skills veterans bring to the workplace.

And for Andrews, that professionalism is still with him.

"I'm a time guy, and that stuck with me,” he said. “I've never been late for any job that I've ever had."

Wagner said he knows from personal experience with his wife that military spouses also have a lot to offer.

“The vast amount of skillsets that our spouses are gaining over the time that they’re doing this, it’s almost indescribable what they’re able to do, that flexibility to just be able to problem solve,” Wagner said.

If veterans would like to learn more, they can create a profile at RecruitMilitary.com and explore resources on everything from preparing for interviews to salary negotiation.
Tags
Regional NewsU.S. Militaryveteransjobs
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now