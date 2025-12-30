© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Work underway to repair massive water line break in Onondaga County

WRVO | By Dave Bullard
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:25 AM EST
This photo shows the work being done to repair a massive 42-inch water main that broke this month in the town of Cicero.
OCWA
This photo shows the work being done to repair a massive 42-inch water main that broke this month in the town of Cicero.

A round-the-clock repair effort that officials say will cost at least several million dollars has begun at a site along Northern Boulevard in Cicero to restore full water service to six towns in Onondaga and Madison counties.

A mandatory order for 27,000 homes and businesses to use as little water as possible is still in place and water supplies remain adequate as the crisis enters its second full week.

“That doesn't mean we have to take our foot off the gas pedal for conservation, so we ask for patience with the public to continue to help us out,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who noted that tests show water quality remains high.

Adequate conservation eases pressure on the Onondaga County Water Authority to excavate safely more than 120 feet of sandy soil to remove the pieces of the collapsed main and replace it. This week, pile drivers began driving steel into the ground to help prevent cave-ins from the upcoming excavation of the pipeline. Soon, machines will begin extracting water from the ground, the last prerequisite before the actual replacement can begin.

“We are going to be working 24-7 at that site” said Jeff Brown, the water authority’s Executive Director. “There may be lulls from time to time, but we want to get this thing done. It will be 24-7 operations at the site.”

This week’s harsh weather may slow the effort, however. Officials say high winds will keep tall pile drivers from operating safely, while heavy snows and rains will make removing water take longer. Brown is hopeful that repairs can be completed within the next three weeks. He said the effort will cost several million dollars – an exact amount can’t be computed yet – but ratepayers will not foot the bill as the authority’s reserve funds can cover the project.
