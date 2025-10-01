© 2025 WRVO Public Media
From vultures to hyenas: How scavengers protect human health

By Jonathan Lambert,
Regina G. BarberBerly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published October 1, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT
Hundreds of scavenging animal species worldwide are declining or threatened with extinction.
Natnan Srisuwan
/
Getty Images
Hundreds of scavenging animal species worldwide are declining or threatened with extinction.

Worldwide, populations of scavenging animals that feed on rotting carcasses are declining. Scientists are finding that this can seriously hurt human health. NPR science reporter Jonathan Lambert has been looking into how human health is intertwined with scavenging animals and why these animals' decline could lead to more human disease. Today, he brings all he learned, including how conservation could help, to your earholes.

Check out more of Jon's reporting on scavengers and human health.

Interested in more science behind skincare products? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Tyler Jones. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Jonathan Lambert
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
