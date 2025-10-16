© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
National Grid expects 10% increase in home heating costs this winter

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:54 AM EDT
At National Grid, service supervisor Matt Shorney demonstrates the importance of keeping your furnace well maintained.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
At National Grid, service supervisor Matt Shorney demonstrates the importance of keeping your furnace well maintained.

National Grid officials said the average natural gas customer can expect to pay about $66 more this winter heating season, which runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.

Regional director of external affairs Alberto Bianchetti said the increase is caused by a number of factors.

"The cost of the natural gas and electricity is going up, and then secondly, the cost of providing the service, the taxes that we pay, what we pay for equipment, for resources, for assets, for our workforce, for our trucks,” he said.

To save on heating, National Grid recommends sealing holes and cracks where cold air can get in and taking advantage of sunlight by opening drapes during the day.

For every one degree a thermostat is set back, customers may be able to save 1-3 percent on their heating costs.

Service supervisor Matt Shorney said also make sure you’re replacing your furnace filters regularly.

"If you get a clogged filter, (the furnace) starts to choke up. It's not running as efficiently,” he said. “It's trying harder to breathe, so that's going to increase your electric costs for sure."

And for customers concerned about making ends meet this winter, consumer advocate Mary Beth Basha said there are multiple programs available to help, like payment plans or HEAP grants.

"Reach out to us because honestly, in all of our years, I can't even count on one hand the people we couldn't take care of,” she said.

Basha said the sooner people reach out to consumer advocates, the more likely it is they will be able to help.

They can be reached at consumeradvocatesUNY@nationalgrid.com or 1-800-642-4272.

For more information about available programs and energy saving tips, click here.
Tags
Regional Newshome heatingNational Grid
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
