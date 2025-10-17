© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Local researchers track mosquito-borne illness in St. Lawrence County

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:54 AM EDT
Tom
/
Flickr
SUNY ESF student Melia Kanaowicz checks the mosquito traps in St. Lawrence County.

Local researchers and students are involved in an effort to track mosquito-borne illness in northern New York.

Last year, St. Lawrence County identified fatal cases of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in horses. So, New York state partnered with researchers and students at SUNY ESF, SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson University, and Cornell University to test for viruses in mosquito populations.

Brian Leydet, an associate professor of epidemiology and disease ecology at SUNY ESF, helped designed the surveillance plan.

"Surveillance is so important because if we can have any early warning, public health can put out messaging and inform people of what they should do to reduce their risk, and the risk of their livestock, or their loved ones, or even their domestic animals," Leydet said.

The teams tested more than 6,000 mosquitoes, trapping them in three different ways and sending them to New York state facilities for testing.

Researchers did not find EEE in the mosquito pools, but they did find West Nile virus, and Leydet said that prompted community alerts.

"It's important to note that these diseases are pretty rare in mosquitos. You're talking maybe one to six per thousand,” Leydet said. “To find a virus is really phenomenal."

Leydet said the mosquito collection for this season is finished, since mosquito activity decreases with colder weather, but he said St. Lawrence County is budgeting to continue and possibly expand the mosquito surveillance for next year.
mosquitoes SUNY-ESF St. Lawrence County
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
