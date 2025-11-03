© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Onondaga County voters to decide how long county lawmakers serve

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:41 PM EST
Onondaga County legislators in session, Dec. 17.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO

Onondaga County officials are reminding voters to turn their ballot over on this Election Day. In addition to a statewide ballot regarding a project in the Adirondacks, people will find Onondaga County Proposition One, which would limit terms of county lawmakers.

Last summer, lawmakers agreed to let voters decide whether county legislators should be elected to four-year terms instead of two-year terms, with a limit of three consecutive terms.

“No official should sit down here for 20 years, in my opinion,” said county legislature chairman Tim Burtis. “And we just need people to be aware of that, if when you become a legislator, you'll have a little bit of time to get to know what to do. And then if you are able to be elected two other times, that after that, then it'll be time for somebody else to serve.”

Burtis also said it’s important that the proposition was a product of bipartisanship.

“I think it's meaningful that both sides feel like it's time not only for term limits so the legislators can know when you sign up for this how long you're gonna stay, and then also to give you more time to basically learn the position,” he said.

This referendum comes as the timetable for electing county legislators is going through a major change in Onondaga County and across New York. This is the last year town and county lawmakers will be elected during an odd year. The state’s even-year election law goes into effect next year, so local elections will coincide with presidential and gubernatorial elections which are held in even years.

Those even-year elections have dramatically higher voter turnout. Burtis said that means if voters approve the idea, those new term limits would apply to anyone running for county legislature next year. And he said other local governments are watching central New York to see whether voters like the idea of limiting the time an individual can serve in local legislatures.

“I believe this is what people want, and we’re going to find out,” he said”

Polls on Tuesday are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find results on many races here once the polls close.
Tags
Regional News2025 ElectionOnondaga County Legislature
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now