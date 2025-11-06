Mannion tired of 'not doing anything' in Washington during government shutdown

Everyday citizens aren’t the only ones waiting for an end to what is now the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history. Federal lawmakers are also getting tired of the waiting game.

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) said this isn’t how he imagined his job would look like during a government shutdown when he started representing parts of central New York and the Mohawk Valley this year.

“I thought that if we were in a government shutdown, I would have late nights in rooms with the other party talking about where can we find common ground,” said Mannion. “We haven't had legislative session and since I haven't taken a vote since September 19. So we're not doing anything.”

Mannion said he's a team player, and he's ready to work with Republicans to get the government moving again. He said Democrats are looking for compromise on reasonable things, including extending Affordable Care Act tax credits, which are set to xpire at the end of this year, and reversing some cuts to Medicaid.

Mannion lays blame for the whole thing on the White House.

“We're not going to open up the government unless there is a negotiation, which means the President of the United States, unfortunately, has to give the green light for negotiations,” he said. “That's not how the three branches of government are supposed to work. They're not working right now because the president isn't allowing them to work."

Mannion said as the shutdown stretches on, he’s hearing from constituents with questions about several issues.

“Most recently, I hear my office is fielding a lot of calls about SNAP and making sure that people have food on their tables to get through this,” he said. “I talk to many of our federal workers who have been mandated to work and have gone unpaid. They're very supportive when I have those conversations.”

