© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Micron environmental report gets final approval, but construction could be delayed up to two years

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott,
Jason Smith
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:47 PM EST
Micron Technology's rendering of the Clay megafabs
Micron Technology
Micron Technology's rendering of the Clay megafabs

Groundbreaking for Micron’s massive semiconductor chip fabrication campus is still anticipated to take place by the end of this year in the Town of Clay. But the timetable for building a four-fab complex has been pushed back at least two years.

That’s according to the final environmental impact statement (FEIS) approved Friday by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency. The revised construction schedule, buried in a more than 700 page report, pushes back the start construction of the first fab from the end of this year to mid-2026, with its anticipated completion in 2030, two years later than Micron’s original plans.

In addition to the delay, Micron says the construction would also take longer than originally anticipated.

"I think it's a coordination issue, OCIDA Executive Director Robert Petrovich said Friday. “Look, these are massive projects that require lots of coordination, lots of design review, lots of moving parts. And so schedules, like in any project, are fluid. They can be accelerated, they can be delayed, or they can be right on track."

Other portions of the project would also be pushed back according to the FEIS, including a childcare center opening that would be delayed from 2030 to 2032. In all, the construction of all four fabrication plants would be complete in 2041 with full production by 2045.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon downplayed the delays during a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon, saying these numbers are not set in stone. He said the first fab will be completed in 2029.

“I believe that might be the worst-case scenario timeline, right?” McMahon said. “So, it really isn't a reflection on anything other than the construction schedule of what it takes to build this.”

McMahon emphasized groundbreaking will still take place in December. The first portion of the project will be removing trees that have to be taken from the site before the endangered Indiana bat returns to roost in April.

McMahon said the construction mentioned in the FEIS refers to pouring concrete.
In 2022, Micron announced it would spend $100 billion to build four fabrication plans in the Town of Clay, employing 9,000 people, along with 20,000 jobs connected to the chip-making business.
Tags
Regional NewsMicron
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
See stories by Jason Smith
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now