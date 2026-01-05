2026 expected to be a big year for the Interstate 81 project

The arrival of 2026 puts central New York in the middle of the I-81 viaduct project timeline, which began in 2023 and is expected to be finished in 2029.

It was a busy fall for the project. Betsy Parmley, Director of the I-81 viaduct project, noted a half dozen new interchanges or road configurations opened up, with some of the contracts that were first awarded three years ago finishing up.

"Quick recap, we finish (contracts) 1, 2, and 3," said Parmley. "We continue on 4 on I-690, and then we start two more, 6 and 6a. So it's like climbing a mountain. We keep climbing it."

The biggest mountain is yet to come contract-wise. The State Department of Transportation, early this year, will award Contract 6, coming in at over $900 million, three times the amount of any of the other project's contracts. Parmley expects it to go out to bid soon.

"This is the biggest contract, I think, in the history of DOT," Parmley said. "We're working very closely with our construction partners to make sure we are putting together the most biddable contract we can. So we get, you know, we're not spending more than we should."

This is the work that will get to the heart of removing the north end of the elevated viaduct.

"It's a whole new interchange at West Street. It's the connections between I-81 and 690, a little bit removal of the viaduct in that contract," she said.

As for the removal of the elevated viaduct, which is the impetus for this whole $2.25 billion project, parts on the southern end could be pulled down later this year as the creation of the I-81 business loop continues. The DOT will keep the public informed about what’s happening through social media and a smartphone app.

Parmley admits it's been a long couple of years for central New Yorkers, enmeshed in detours and massive road work in the biggest public works project in the history of central New York.

"Although they might be inconvenienced, the magnitude of work they see happening, the changes they see happening, the things opening, the bridges being built, it's unlike anything they've ever seen before," Parmley said. "So I think the fact that we're showing progress and people can see it and feel it and experience it, that's a really good thing."