© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Instead of rushing towards answers, try sitting with your questions

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finding your bliss.

On Being host Krista Tippett has learned that clarity can't be forced. It grows when we let our questions guide us through the unknown, often toward surprises we weren't expecting.

About Krista Tippett

Krista Tippett is the founder and CEO of The On Being Project and host of the podcast On Being, which sits at the intersection of spirituality, science, creativity and the arts. Tippett has won a Peabody Award for her broadcasting.

Tippett spent her early career working as a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin. She was awarded a National Humanities Medal in 2014 and received the Four Freedoms Medal from the Roosevelt Institute in 2019. Tippett's books include Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living, Einstein's God: Conversations About Science and the Human Spirit and Speaking of Faith.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related NPR Links

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now