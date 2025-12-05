© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Negativity is contagious online. But what if generosity can be too?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Harsha NahataSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:27 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finding your bliss.

Hate and fear spread like wildfire online, but head of TED Chris Anderson says hope and generosity can be just as infectious. He shares how altruism can inspire others and make you happier.

About Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson has been the head of TED since 2002. Under his leadership, the organization began making TED talks available online in different languages and hosting TEDx events around the world.
Before TED, Chris owned and published multiple magazines in the US and UK. His books include Infectious Generosity: The Ultimate Idea Worth Spreading and TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking. In 2025, Anderson founded the All Abroad Fund, a climate-oriented venture capital fund.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related NPR Links

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Harsha Nahata
Harsha Nahata (she/her) is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She is drawn to storytelling as a way to explore ideas about identity and question dominant narratives.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
