Negativity is contagious online. But what if generosity can be too?

Hate and fear spread like wildfire online, but head of TED Chris Anderson says hope and generosity can be just as infectious. He shares how altruism can inspire others and make you happier.

About Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson has been the head of TED since 2002. Under his leadership, the organization began making TED talks available online in different languages and hosting TEDx events around the world.

Before TED, Chris owned and published multiple magazines in the US and UK. His books include Infectious Generosity: The Ultimate Idea Worth Spreading and TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking. In 2025, Anderson founded the All Abroad Fund, a climate-oriented venture capital fund.

