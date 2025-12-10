Onondaga County's top health official is concerned about the low rate of flu vaccinations

Flu season has started across New York, and it’s already socking central New York, with 455 cases confirmed by the state health department. But Onondaga County’s top public health official says it’s not too late to protect yourself.

Only 27% of Onondaga County residents have received their flu shot this season, a reflection of the continued dwindling of immunization rates over the last decade. One point in those statistics particularly worries Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson.

"It's definitely concerning that older adults are also seeing this kind of dwindling vaccination uptake over the last 10 years because these are preventable hospitalizations, preventable deaths that are happening with flu, and we know that it hits older people harder in particular," said Anderson.

Anderson believes vaccine hesitancy and clouded messaging about the importance of vaccinations are keeping those numbers low. The good news is, right now may be the best time to get a protective jab.

"We know that the protection from the flu shot lasts maybe three to four months," she said. "So you actually shouldn't get it in August or September. You should wait until we're starting to dip our toe into flu season."

Anderson said the county urges everyone over the age of six months to get a flu shot; especially individuals over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.

"In particular for those who are over 65 or have immune systems that aren't robust, going into the holidays, we know it takes a couple weeks for the vaccine to build up your immunity," Anderson said. "So this is your time. This is your moment to go to the pharmacy or your primary care and get your shot."