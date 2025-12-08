Longtime Onondaga County lawmaker to run for State Assembly seat

Republican Dave Knapp, who has served on the Onondaga County Legislature for the last 13 years, plans to run for a central New York State Assembly seat next year.

Knapp will run for the 126th Assembly District seat, which covers parts of Cayuga and western and southern Onondaga counties. Knapp is a farmer who lives in LaFayette who spent 12 years on the LaFayette Town Board before running for County Legislature in 2011. It's this experience that Knapp said gives him a good perspective to take to state government.

"I see firsthand things that are coming out of Albany that are driving up taxes, driving up the cost of living, and kind of really a little bit of overreach from a home rule standpoint as far as a lot of zoning and things like that that are going on," Knapp said. "These are things that I'm passionate about."

Knapp said he’s seen the impact on his community of the overreach of state government and even as a minority lawmakers, believes he could be a voice of dissent in Albany.

"Being able to stand up, raise the issues, be a voice, and make the other side...yeah, they've got the majority, but make them justify what they're doing," Knapp said.

For example, the state’s climate goals, which call for a shift from fossil fuels to clean energy sources. The plan calls for the state's electric system to be run with 70% renewable power by 2030, as well as phasing out combustible engines in cars by 2035.

Knapp said he supports the idea of clean energy, but is wary that the state can meet it’s goals.

"We absolutely don't have the capacity to supply it to all the homes and businesses and everything else, when people start plugging in cars overnight," he said. "Or when every house is based on electricity for heat, air conditioning, you know, the whole nine yards. I just think we're out over our skis here."

Knapp is the only candidate who’s announced a run for the 126th District seat so far. That seat is currently held by Republican John Lemondes, who plans to challenge Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) in next year's race for the 22nd Congressional District.