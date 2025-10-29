Dave Bullard

Dave BullardFreelance Journalist
Conservation efforts continue in six towns in eastern Onondaga and western Madison counties.
OCWA Executive Director Jeff Brown explains the timeline of events that led to a catastrophic water main collapse and conservation orders in central New York.
Work will begin in earnest Monday to begin to repair a massive water line that feeds six towns in Onondaga and Madison counties.
Officials said the amount of water being used has dropped in six towns in Onondaga and Madison counties, but might not be enough to prevent some areas from running out of water.
The water restrictions were put in place Monday after a major water transmission line broke over the weekend.
The U.S. Senate has approved a bill to make Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum a national park, a move supported by Sens. Gillibrand and Hawley.
N.Y. Rep. Mike Lawler announced Thursday that the cancellations would be reversed.
Tuesday's elections featured Democratic wins in big races across America, which trickled down to smaller races in central and northern New York.
More than 100,000 people across central and northern New York will lose SNAP benefits on Nov. 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.