Water conservation order lifted for six towns in CNY; voluntary conservation still encouraged

Mandatory water conservation orders for six towns in eastern Onondaga and western Madison counties were lifted Monday morning, but officials are still urging residents to voluntarily conserve water for the next few days.

The conservation orders have been in effect since late December, when a 42-inch diameter water main in the town of Cicero ruptured. The break resulted in conservation orders being issued for the towns of DeWitt, Manlius and Pompey in Onondaga County, and the towns of Lenox, Lincoln and Sullivan in Madison County.

Repairs on the main were completed on Saturday. Then, the pipe had to be filled and pressurized, and the water flowing through the pipe needed to be tested to make sure it is safe.

"Water quality testing is continuing on the new main before flows are released into the system to ensure that the water meets required regulatory standards and is safe for customer use," said Onondaga County Water Authority Executive Director Jeff Brown in a news release Monday.

Brown said while residents are no longer required to conserve water, they should still be mindful of their water use until the Eastern Reservoir which serves the affected area, is refilled. That is expected to take until later this week.